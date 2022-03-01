NBC15 Diaper Drive receives overwhelming response in second year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The response has been overwhelming after the completion of the second annual NBC15 Diaper Drive this year.

Thanks to your donations, we raised $129,457 through online donations and 113,259 diapers were donated.

Thanks to the Village Diaper Bank’s buying power, every $1 donation can buy up to seven diapers. When you add it all up, the NBC15 Diaper Drive raised 1,019,458 diapers this year.

The number of diaper drop-off locations across Dane County was doubled this year and bins were overflowing with diapers.

Thanks to Two Men And A Truck, diapers were loaded into their vehicles and dropped off at the Village Diaper Bank in Madison. Tim Lightner offered up his company to help pick up the diapers- free of charge.

“I walked in just a minute ago and my head just kind of exploded to be honest there are so many diapers in there,” said Lightner.

After the diapers get dropped off at the diaper bank, they go inside the warehouse to be sorted and shipped out to partner organizations. These groups then hand out the diapers to those in need.

Diaper Bank Founder Megan Sollenberger said the reason for the donation increase was simple.

“I would say there was a lot better recognition about our name and our cause,” Sollenberger said. “There isn’t a lot of notoriety for the issue of diaper need not a lot of people understand or know that public assistance doesn’t cover those items, so half the battle is educating.”

The donations will help the 1 in 3 families struggling to afford diapers right here in our area. In fact, 13% of children under the age of four in Dane County live below the federal poverty line.

All proceeds from the NBC15 Diaper Drive benefit The Village Diaper Bank, which then provides those diapers and wipes for free to families in need. Families with immediate needs can access the diapers at area pantries or through partner agencies that work with residents on comprehensive case management.

John Stofflet and Leigh Mills reveal NBC15 Diaper Drive results (NBC15)

