Advertisement

No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises because of an uncanny ability to win close games.

The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games that were decided by six points or fewer.

This marks the first time since the introduction of the 3-point line in the 1986-87 season that a Division I team has such a long winning streak in games decided by two scores or less.

Wisconsin needs to win just one of its two remaining games to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations
Monday & Tuesday are NBC15 First Alert Days due to accumulating snow & ice.
ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

Latest News

Badger Women's Basketball Head Coach Marisa Moseley during Wisconsin and Minnesota's game on...
Badger women’s basketball earns 11th seed in Big Ten Tournament
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
Johnny and Jordan Davis honored
La Crosse Central honors Johnny and Jordan Davis