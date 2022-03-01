Advertisement

Police supervisor reports hearing gunfire on Madison’s near east side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An off-duty police supervisor alerted the Madison Police Dept. on Monday to gunfire on the near east side of the city.

According to an MPD report, the supervisor said he heard three shots and then a vehicle fleeing the scene, near the Milwaukee Street and E. Washington Ave. intersection.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. but did not find any shell casings, damaged homes, or vehicles. Additionally, they have not received word of anyone being injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

Latest News

Badger men's basketball faces off against Purdue.
Wisconsin men’s basketball faces off against Purdue
Construction to start on UW-Madison Divine Nine Garden Plaza after successful fundraiser
The all-online hunter education course option will end for those 18 and younger at midnight on...
DNR to end online hunter education option for students under age 18
Face mask
Dane Co. mask mandate expires; what it means for businesses, shoppers, workers
Masks at businesses
Masks at businesses