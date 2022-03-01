Police supervisor reports hearing gunfire on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An off-duty police supervisor alerted the Madison Police Dept. on Monday to gunfire on the near east side of the city.

According to an MPD report, the supervisor said he heard three shots and then a vehicle fleeing the scene, near the Milwaukee Street and E. Washington Ave. intersection.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. but did not find any shell casings, damaged homes, or vehicles. Additionally, they have not received word of anyone being injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

