Lockout lifted at Madison Memorial High School after second threat in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second threat in one day caused the activation of a lockout at Madison Memorial High School Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after staff received a phone call that indicated a threat outside of the building, a district spokesperson confirmed.

Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Tim LeMonds stated staff received the call this afternoon. Madison Metropolitan School District worked with the Madison Police Department to investigate and determine the source of the calls.

In an incident report released by MPD, officers stated they were investigating a bomb threat at the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday after administrators received a call that a man was in the parking lot with explosives. A K-9 unit swept the area and did not find anything suspicious, officers wrote.

LeMonds reported all students are safe. All exterior doors to the school are locked, LeMonds continued, meaning no one was allowed in or out. There were staff located at all doors.

The lockout was lifted around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after MPD gave the all-clear.

This lockout is in addition to a hold that was activated in the morning Tuesday after a threat was made to the high school through a 911 dispatch center, which LeMonds said was a similar threat to the one issued in the afternoon. MPD stated in its report that police investigated a false report of a weapon inside a backpack around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The claim was unsubstantiated.

“Although we encourage students to dial 911 if they witness an immediate safety concern while at school, we must understand how abuse of the 911 system puts the safety of all students and staff at risk,” LeMonds stated.

The district requested additional Madison police officers to have a presence near schools on Wednesday, as a precaution.

These investigations remain active, MPD added.

LeMonds explained that the school has received several calls in the past two days with threats to the school, all of which have turned out to be unsubstantiated. Memorial High and Jefferson Middle School were given the all clear on Monday afternoon after a “detailed bomb threat” forced them to evacuate. Officers said nothing suspicious was found at the high schools.

