South central Wisconsin schools lift mask requirements on buses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As school districts in south central Wisconsin continue to make modifications to their mask policies, three area school districts announced Monday that masking will become optional on buses.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District stated Monday in a letter to families that it is no longer requiring masks in district vehicles starting Tuesday, which includes buses. The district noted this is due to recent guidance from the Transportation Safety Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The district had previously announced that it would be moving to a mask-optional policy inside district buildings on March 1, when the Dane Co. emergency order expires.

Boscobel School District Administrator Lisa Wallin-Kapinus announced that it too would make mask-wearing optional on school buses and vans effective Tuesday, citing updated CDC guidance.

Sun Prairie Area School District revealed it would be lifting its mask mandate Tuesday for all students, a contrast from its previous announcement that just secondary students could leave their masks at home. It also lifted its requirement for students wearing them on buses.

