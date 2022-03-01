Top Democrats call election investigation a “circus” | Johnson sees issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers did not need to wait for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to finish testifying before decrying the entire investigation as a “circus that has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state.” The Democratic governor criticized the investigation as lacking accountability and transparency as well as being “a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars.”

One of his fellow Democrats in the U.S. Congress echoed the circus theme. On Monday night, after word came that that the hearing would be the following day, Rep. Mark Pocan called Gableman a “want-to-be strongman and circus ringmaster” inquiry a “cluster**** of an election investigation,” noting that the investigation was supposed to wrapped by the beginning of February.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, however, said he found severe issues in the way the 2020 election was run, accusing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was cited frequently in the report, of failing to follow the law and of not cooperating with Gableman’s investigation, an accusation he also levies toward local election officials.

“I will continue to study the Special Counsel’s findings and work to make sure no legitimate vote is cancelled by a fraudulent one,” Johnson pledged.

“Colossal Waste of Taxpayer Dollars”

In a statement released about three hours after Gableman’s office released its reports alleging multiple violations of state election law, most of which centered around Centers for Tech and Civic Life grants to Wisconsin’s five largest cities that the report dubbed “the Zuckerberg 5,” Evers asserted that the former state Supreme Court justice’s effort threatens democracy and described it as increasingly dangerous.

In his testimony, Gableman told lawmakers that the legislature “ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertifying” the November elections. His office’s report concluded by laying out the steps the legislature would need to take to do so, based on its interpretation of Constitutional and federal law.

“An election of presidential electors that violates Wisconsin (or any other state legislature’s relevant laws) is both void and voidable,” the report contended, stating Wisconsin law does not bar the currently Republican-dominated legislature from erasing President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Josh Kaul called the report a roadmap for overturning elections and Gableman’s reasoning a fringe legal theory.

“This report is a full-throated attack on our democracy and a truly shocking example of the authoritarian mindset at work,” Kaul stated.

Evers’ statement appeared to reject that notion, with the governor arguing that politicians would be abusing their power to change election results if they did not like who won. Even with that, Evers stopped short of calling Gableman’s investigation a partisan effort by citing opposition by GOP members in addition to repeated derision by Democrats.

“This effort has drawn bipartisan opposition, and nothing about it has changed or will change what the courts, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, and multiple other reviews have already proven: Wisconsin held a free, fair, and secure election in November 2020,” he said, adding that it has encouraged people to harass clerks, election administrators, and poll workers.

He concluded by urging Republicans who control the Assembly to end the investigation.

Seeking to tie Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) to the Special Counsel inquiry, Kaul also pushed for the investigation to end, saying the “Vos-Gableman investigation will long be remembered as a shameful, deeply embarrassing episode for our state legislature.”

Vos, who ordered the investigation, thanked the Office of Special Counsel for looking into the claims.

“They’ve done a good job at showing there were issues in 2020, and the report is intended to ‘help correct these processes for future elections.’ Unfortunately, we’re experiencing obstruction by ligation, and must first get through the nine separate lawsuits that have been filed to allow us to complete the review,” Vos said.

