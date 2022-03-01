Verona man sentenced for possession of child pornography

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was sentenced in federal court Monday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated.

William Heitman, 35, will serve 12 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and must pay $9,000 in restitution to three victims.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea, Verona Police Department officers found the man sleeping in his car in June of 2020. Officers learned he was recently released from state prison after serving a sentence for possession of child pornography and was on extended supervision.

During a search of his vehicle, police reported finding two SD cards with a thousand videos of children engaging in explicit conduct. Police claimed Heitman admitted to downloading the images and being an administrator for groups trading the images.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said during sentencing that he was concerned about the suspect not going through treatment in prison the first time, saying he “seemed to have no understanding of the seriousness of the offense.” This was a deciding factor in the length of sentencing issued by Judge Conley.

Heitman’s state supervision was revoked in July of 2020 as a result of this federal offense, so Judge Conley imposed the federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of Heitman’s four-year state sentence.

The defendant will also undergo 15 years of supervised release.

The charge against Heitman was the result of an investigation by the Verona PD and the FBI.

