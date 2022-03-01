Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats say President Biden rose to the challenges of his first year, but Republicans disagree

Ahead of the president’s first State of the Union address, Wisconsin lawmakers share their priorities for the coming year.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) said President Joe Biden is making progress when it comes to delivering for the American people.

”This is one year in with this administration. Let’s face it. President Biden inherited a mess,” Kind said. “A global pandemic at his doorstep, an economy that was in shambles.”

Kind expects Biden to highlight how his administration is meeting these challenges head on when he delivers his State of the Union speech.

”Because of his leadership, we’ve been able to get vaccines out and shots in arms. That has gone a long way to controlling the spread of the virus,” Kind said.

But Republicans point to the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover as an example of how Biden is failing the American people. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) spoke to the international issue in an interview shortly after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan began.

”I always thought at a minimum we should have left a residual force of operations behind to assist the Afghan security forces to keep the Taliban at bay,” Sen. Johnson said.

Other Wisconsin lawmakers are pointing to successes. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) underscored how the bipartisan infrastructure law is quote an “investment from Biden in our Great Lakes.”

She went further to say it will “allow us to accelerate a restoration effort that will impact our environment and our Wisconsin economy.”

Biden said he plans on addressing the labor shortage by putting Americans back to work with jobs the infrastructure law is expected to create.

The president is scheduled to address Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech.

