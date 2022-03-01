World’s largest technical cheese competition returns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world started Tuesday in Wisconsin, with 2,978 entries from 29 nations.

The 53 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 141 classes of dairy products during the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest, this year held at Madison’s Monona Terrace.

The number of entries is down from 2020 when it was a record 3,667 and that’s partly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages and shipping issues, according to Grace Atherton, communications director for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.

Competition judge Matt Zimbric said having the contest in his own backyard is pretty awesome.

“That’s one of the best things, that you get people from around the world coming here,” said Zimbric.”It’s almost like the cheese capital of the world for two days where you get judges from all over the world, and we come here and talk cheese together.”

The competition runs through Thursday.

