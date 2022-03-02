AG Kaul urges Wisconsinites affected by 2021 T-Mobile data breach to take action

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s attorney general is alerting the public that a large portion of data compromised in a data breach of T-Mobile customers last year was recently found to be on-sale for suspected cybercriminals to purchase.

Those who believe they were impacted by the T-Mobile data breach in August of 2021, which affected more than 434,000 Wisconsinites, are urged to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft, Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection warned.

Millions of people across the nation had their names, data of birth, social security number, and driver’s license information compromised.

The data was recently found to be on the dark web, which Kaul is explained is a portion of the internet where cybercriminals allegedly buy, sell and track personal information. He stated some people have already received alerts saying their information has been found online, putting them at heightened risk for identity theft.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have been impacted by this data breach,” Kaul said. “I encourage everyone who may have been impacted to take steps to help protect themselves and prevent potential identity theft.”

Anyone who has believes they were affected should take the following steps, according to Kaul and DATCP:

Monitor your credit.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report.

Place a fraud alert on your credit report.

Visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection Bureau for more information , send an e-mail to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov , or call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 422-7128. Residents may also go to identitytheft.gov for assistance on how to report and recover from suspected identity theft.

