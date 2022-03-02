Advertisement

AG Kaul urges Wisconsinites affected by 2021 T-Mobile data breach to take action

Schools are looking at for ways to curb cell phone use among students during school hours.
(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s attorney general is alerting the public that a large portion of data compromised in a data breach of T-Mobile customers last year was recently found to be on-sale for suspected cybercriminals to purchase.

Those who believe they were impacted by the T-Mobile data breach in August of 2021, which affected more than 434,000 Wisconsinites, are urged to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft, Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection warned.

Millions of people across the nation had their names, data of birth, social security number, and driver’s license information compromised.

The data was recently found to be on the dark web, which Kaul is explained is a portion of the internet where cybercriminals allegedly buy, sell and track personal information. He stated some people have already received alerts saying their information has been found online, putting them at heightened risk for identity theft.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have been impacted by this data breach,” Kaul said. “I encourage everyone who may have been impacted to take steps to help protect themselves and prevent potential identity theft.”

Anyone who has believes they were affected should take the following steps, according to Kaul and DATCP:

  • Monitor your credit. 
  • Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. 
  • Place a fraud alert on your credit report.
  • Visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection Bureau for more information, send an e-mail to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 422-7128. Residents may also go to identitytheft.gov for assistance on how to report and recover from suspected identity theft.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets a group of politicians in Superior, Wisc.
President Biden visits Wisconsin to tout infrastructure bill
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Breaking down the ‘Zuckerberg 5′ in Wisconsin election report; CTCL derides allegations
James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
Third day of threats at Madison Memorial High School
Name released of man killed in Madison tree-trimming operation