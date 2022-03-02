Construction to start on UW-Madison Divine Nine Garden Plaza after successful fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Student Affairs Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and Advancement teams surpassed their fundraising goal for a project that will honor all nine of the National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations on campus.

Just over a year after launching the Divine Nine Garden Plaza Fund, the campaign has surpassed the goal of raising $250,000 by raising $275,000 for the project.

Student Affairs is moving forward with construction on the plaza this spring and is planning a May 2022 unveiling.

The idea for a permanent marker on campus to honor the National Pan-Hellenic Council and its nine historically Black fraternities and sororities was prioritized in 2019 by the Student Inclusion Coalition.

“This project is important because representation matters,” Class of 2021 and member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Israel Obey said. “There are too many students of color, specifically Black students, who feel like imposters on their own campus, unsure if they should even call themselves Badgers. This project will be a daily reminder for every student of color that walks past the plaza that they not only belong on this campus but are honored and acknowledged by the University.”

The earliest NPHC chapter was chartered at UW-Madison in 1946, and many of the chapters on campus were the first undergraduate chapters in the state.

“Having the Divine Nine Garden Plaza is a reminder of our importance on campus,” Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Noah Cotton said. “Our organizations have existed on UW–Madison’s campus since the 1940s, and for me, personally, being a member of Omega Psi Phi has helped me grow as a person in so many ways.”

The fundraiser included 259 individual donors from various NPHC organizations, faculty and staff, alumni, as well as the Office of the Chancellor and Student Affairs.

“The Divine Nine Garden Plaza celebrates all the NPHC organizations in a light they deserve as influential student leaders on campus for decades,” Vice chancellor for student affairs Lori Reesor said. “This space will be a visual representation of the community our students have built here, and I am grateful for everyone who stood behind them to make this possible.”

The official unveiling of the Divine Nine Garden Plaza in the Vilas Green at 333 East Campus Mall will take place May 7, 2022, during a celebration open to the public.

