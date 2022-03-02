Current, former Lt. Governors lead in races to challenge Johnson, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School shows the biggest obstacle facing the challengers looking to unseat to the state’s two top officeholders: Letting voters know who they are and what they stand for.

Fewer than half of Wisconsin voters had an opinion of the three Republicans looking to replace Gov. Tony Evers or any of the dozen Democratic candidates in the poll who were eyeing Sen. Ron Johnson’s job in Washington, lists that include the current Lieutenant Governor as well as the last one.

“It is not unusual to see half of registered voters undecided with more than five months to go before the primary, but the high percentage of undecided is a vivid reminder that the primaries are not uppermost in voters’ minds at this point,” pollsters said when revealing the results.

Former Gov. Scott Walker’s lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch had both the highest favorable opinion (23%) and the highest unfavorable (26%) and leaving the Republican gubernatorial candidate three points underwater. Still, half of voters told pollsters they had not heard of her or had no opinion.

Nearly two-thirds of voters (62%) had no opinion of or had not heard of sitting Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes. The Democratic Senate hopeful’s favorable ratings nearly matched Kleefisch at 22 percent, while his unfavorables sat at 14 percent.

Mandela Barnes in La Crosse (WEAU)

In addition to being the best-known candidates, both Kleefisch and Barnes hold solid leads in their respective races. Although, the Marquette pollsters quickly pointed out that large swaths of the voter bases have not made up their minds yet. Kleefisch is the only candidate in the double-digits in terms of support, with nearly one in three GOP voters backing her. Next closest is Kevin Nicholson, at eight percent. Over half (54%) have not decided yet.

Nearly a quarter of Democrats surveyed (23%) want Barnes to take on Johnson this November, giving him a ten-point lead on runner-up Alex Lasry, with 48 percent of voters undecided.

While these questions looked ahead towards this coming election, pollsters found conflicting trends when asking people about the 2020 campaign. The law school stated nearly 70% of all respondents were very or somewhat confident in the election results, with 38% of Republican respondents saying they were confident in the results. That’s up from the 33% of GOP respondents who said they were confident when asked in an October poll and 29% in August.

Independents, however, moved the other way – and in much greater numbers. Whereas 79 percent were confident in the results just six months ago, that figure plummeted to 55 percent now, indicating that one in four independent voters may have changed their mind.

Pollster Charles Franklin didn’t offer any explanations for the increase.

