Dane Co. mask mandate expires; what it means for businesses, shoppers, workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, the mask mandate -- which was first enacted back in the summer of 2020 and had a quick hiatus in summer 2021 -- expired in Dane County Tuesday. Health officials say they do not intend on renewing it. Now, it’s up to businesses on whether to require face coverings or not.

Target and HyVee say they are not requiring masks for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated. HyVee spokesperson Christina Gayman says the grocer has never mandate masks for customers.

“Throughout the pandemic we have strongly encouraged customers to wear masks,” Gayman said in a statement. “We have never mandated mask wearing for our customers, and currently ask that all unvaccinated individuals wear masks inside our stores.”

Additionally, fully vaccinated employees at Epic and American Family Insurance do not need to mask while at work.

“With the Dane County mask mandate expiring, our offices in Dane County will strongly recommend, but not require, masks for all fully vaccinated employees,” said Clare Hendricks, spokesperson for American Family.

Some places are still requiring masks, however. Health systems in the area, including UW Health, SSM Health and Meriter, are requiring visitors to mask up if in the health care setting.

The Post Office on Struck St. still had signage up requiring masks, despite the local mandate being lifted. In it’s latest statement, the USPS says it is requiring masks for all workers when local orders require them, but does not mention requirements for customers.

