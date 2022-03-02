Advertisement

Dane Co. mask mandate expires; what it means for businesses, shoppers, workers

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, the mask mandate expired today in Dane County.
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, the mask mandate -- which was first enacted back in the summer of 2020 and had a quick hiatus in summer 2021 -- expired in Dane County Tuesday. Health officials say they do not intend on renewing it. Now, it’s up to businesses on whether to require face coverings or not.

Target and HyVee say they are not requiring masks for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated. HyVee spokesperson Christina Gayman says the grocer has never mandate masks for customers.

“Throughout the pandemic we have strongly encouraged customers to wear masks,” Gayman said in a statement. “We have never mandated mask wearing for our customers, and currently ask that all unvaccinated individuals wear masks inside our stores.”

Additionally, fully vaccinated employees at Epic and American Family Insurance do not need to mask while at work.

“With the Dane County mask mandate expiring, our offices in Dane County will strongly recommend, but not require, masks for all fully vaccinated employees,” said Clare Hendricks, spokesperson for American Family.

Some places are still requiring masks, however. Health systems in the area, including UW Health, SSM Health and Meriter, are requiring visitors to mask up if in the health care setting.

The Post Office on Struck St. still had signage up requiring masks, despite the local mandate being lifted. In it’s latest statement, the USPS says it is requiring masks for all workers when local orders require them, but does not mention requirements for customers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

Latest News

Construction to start on UW-Madison Divine Nine Garden Plaza after successful fundraiser
The all-online hunter education course option will end for those 18 and younger at midnight on...
DNR to end online hunter education option for students under age 18
Masks at businesses
Masks at businesses
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket