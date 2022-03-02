Advertisement

DNR to end online hunter education option for students under age 18

The all-online hunter education course option will end for those 18 and younger at midnight on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(KTUU)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the temporary all-online hunter education course option is ending for those under 18-years-old.

The all-online course option will end for this group at midnight on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Hunter education students who are 18 and older will continue to have the online option for the course.

Students under the the age of 18 enrolled in the all-online course will have until March 20 to complete the course online.

The DNR temporarily offered hunter education in an all-online format to help protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Following the updated guidance from state and federal health agencies, the DNR is resuming the in-person course for the under-18 group.

Visit the DNR’s safety education webpage for course options and links to enroll.

