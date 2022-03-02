Advertisement

EA Sports kicks Russian teams out of FIFA 22 video game

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Russian national soccer team and its club teams were already banned from playing international matches in real life and now they have been booted from the virtual world too.

On Wednesday, the makers of the popular video game FIFA 22, EA Sports, announced it would pull the Russian teams from its games, including FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online. The company added it is considering other changes as well.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the company wrote in a tweet.

The statement concluded with EA thanking gamers for their patience and pledging to keep them informed on any further actions taken.

On Monday, Russian teams were suspended Monday from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine.

World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks’ time.

The move also comes as corporations enact changes in their operations. Tuesday, Apple suspended product sales, pulled two Russian news apps from its App Store, and limited Apple Pay in the country. AirBNB also announced on Wednesday that it would offer free lodging to Ukrainian refugees.

