Evers approval rating rises, Legislature’s dips slightly in latest poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday, with just over five months until the state primary election, polls indicate a boost in approval for Wisconsin’s governor and a slight slip in the state legislature.

Half of respondents approve of Gov. Tony Evers’ job performance, while 41% disapprove. His approval rating is up five points from where it was in October, while disapproval is down by the same amount.

Eight percent of people said they didn’t know how they felt about the governor’s performance and one refused.

Poll dates Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused Aug. 3-8, 2021 49 46 4 0 Oct. 26-31, 2021 43 53 4 1 Feb. 22-27, 2022 43 52 3 2

When it came down to the Wisconsin Legislature, approval dropped just one percent point from October to be at 37% approval and 46% disapproval. Around 16% said they didn’t know and 2% said they refused.

Approval of the state legislature has been on a downward trend overall since January of 2019, with only two increases by three points or fewer in between times when polls were taken.

Poll dates Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused Jan. 16-20, 2019 39 22 38 1 April 3-7, 2019 47 37 15 0 Aug. 25-29, 2019 54 34 10 1 Oct. 13-17, 2019 52 34 13 1 Nov. 13-17, 2019 47 42 10 1 Dec. 3-8, 2019 50 38 11 1 Jan. 8-12, 2020 51 40 9 0 Feb. 19-23, 2020 51 38 10 1 March 24-29, 2020 65 29 6 1 May 3-7, 2020 59 33 7 1 June 14-18, 2020 54 38 6 1 Aug. 4-9, 2020 57 37 6 0 Aug. 30-9/3, 2020 51 43 5 2 Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2020 52 42 5 1 Oct. 21-25, 2020 50 43 7 0 Aug. 3-8, 2021 50 43 7 0 Oct. 26-31, 2021 45 46 8 1 Feb. 22-27, 2022 50 41 8 1

Poll organizers also asked residents of how they thought Joe Biden was performing in office. These answers were recorded ahead his first State of the Union address.

Around 43% of respondents approved of Joe Biden, which is unchanged from the last poll in October, and 52% did not approve, which is down one point. Around 3% said they did not know and 2% refused to answer.

Poll dates Approve Disapprove Don’t know Refused Jan. 16-20, 2019 52 31 16 1 April 3-7, 2019 50 38 11 1 Aug. 25-29, 2019 52 38 8 1 Nov. 13-17, 2019 48 39 13 0 Feb. 19-23, 2020 46 40 13 1 May 3-7, 2020 46 40 13 1 Oct. 21-25, 2020 36 40 13 1 Aug. 3-8, 2021 39 48 13 1 Oct. 26-31, 2021 38 48 14 1 Feb. 22-27, 2022 37 46 16 2

The poll interviewed 802 registered voters in Wisconsin from Feb. 22-27. The margin of error is +/- 3.8%.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.