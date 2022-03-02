Evers approval rating rises, Legislature’s dips slightly in latest poll
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday, with just over five months until the state primary election, polls indicate a boost in approval for Wisconsin’s governor and a slight slip in the state legislature.
Half of respondents approve of Gov. Tony Evers’ job performance, while 41% disapprove. His approval rating is up five points from where it was in October, while disapproval is down by the same amount.
Eight percent of people said they didn’t know how they felt about the governor’s performance and one refused.
|Poll dates
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Don’t know
|Refused
|Aug. 3-8, 2021
|49
|46
|4
|0
|Oct. 26-31, 2021
|43
|53
|4
|1
|Feb. 22-27, 2022
|43
|52
|3
|2
When it came down to the Wisconsin Legislature, approval dropped just one percent point from October to be at 37% approval and 46% disapproval. Around 16% said they didn’t know and 2% said they refused.
Approval of the state legislature has been on a downward trend overall since January of 2019, with only two increases by three points or fewer in between times when polls were taken.
|Poll dates
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Don’t know
|Refused
|Jan. 16-20, 2019
|39
|22
|38
|1
|April 3-7, 2019
|47
|37
|15
|0
|Aug. 25-29, 2019
|54
|34
|10
|1
|Oct. 13-17, 2019
|52
|34
|13
|1
|Nov. 13-17, 2019
|47
|42
|10
|1
|Dec. 3-8, 2019
|50
|38
|11
|1
|Jan. 8-12, 2020
|51
|40
|9
|0
|Feb. 19-23, 2020
|51
|38
|10
|1
|March 24-29, 2020
|65
|29
|6
|1
|May 3-7, 2020
|59
|33
|7
|1
|June 14-18, 2020
|54
|38
|6
|1
|Aug. 4-9, 2020
|57
|37
|6
|0
|Aug. 30-9/3, 2020
|51
|43
|5
|2
|Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2020
|52
|42
|5
|1
|Oct. 21-25, 2020
|50
|43
|7
|0
|Aug. 3-8, 2021
|50
|43
|7
|0
|Oct. 26-31, 2021
|45
|46
|8
|1
|Feb. 22-27, 2022
|50
|41
|8
|1
Poll organizers also asked residents of how they thought Joe Biden was performing in office. These answers were recorded ahead his first State of the Union address.
Around 43% of respondents approved of Joe Biden, which is unchanged from the last poll in October, and 52% did not approve, which is down one point. Around 3% said they did not know and 2% refused to answer.
|Poll dates
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Don’t know
|Refused
|Jan. 16-20, 2019
|52
|31
|16
|1
|April 3-7, 2019
|50
|38
|11
|1
|Aug. 25-29, 2019
|52
|38
|8
|1
|Nov. 13-17, 2019
|48
|39
|13
|0
|Feb. 19-23, 2020
|46
|40
|13
|1
|May 3-7, 2020
|46
|40
|13
|1
|Oct. 21-25, 2020
|36
|40
|13
|1
|Aug. 3-8, 2021
|39
|48
|13
|1
|Oct. 26-31, 2021
|38
|48
|14
|1
|Feb. 22-27, 2022
|37
|46
|16
|2
The poll interviewed 802 registered voters in Wisconsin from Feb. 22-27. The margin of error is +/- 3.8%.
