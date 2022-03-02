Advertisement

Evers approval rating rises, Legislature’s dips slightly in latest poll

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to send a dozen election and voting bills to Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday, with just over five months until the state primary election, polls indicate a boost in approval for Wisconsin’s governor and a slight slip in the state legislature.

Half of respondents approve of Gov. Tony Evers’ job performance, while 41% disapprove. His approval rating is up five points from where it was in October, while disapproval is down by the same amount.

Eight percent of people said they didn’t know how they felt about the governor’s performance and one refused.

Poll datesApproveDisapproveDon’t knowRefused
Aug. 3-8, 2021494640
Oct. 26-31, 2021435341
Feb. 22-27, 2022435232

When it came down to the Wisconsin Legislature, approval dropped just one percent point from October to be at 37% approval and 46% disapproval. Around 16% said they didn’t know and 2% said they refused.

Approval of the state legislature has been on a downward trend overall since January of 2019, with only two increases by three points or fewer in between times when polls were taken.

Poll datesApproveDisapproveDon’t knowRefused
Jan. 16-20, 20193922381
April 3-7, 20194737150
Aug. 25-29, 20195434101
Oct. 13-17, 20195234131
Nov. 13-17, 20194742101
Dec. 3-8, 20195038111
Jan. 8-12, 2020514090
Feb. 19-23, 20205138101
March 24-29, 2020652961
May 3-7, 2020593371
June 14-18, 2020543861
Aug. 4-9, 2020573760
Aug. 30-9/3, 2020514352
Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2020524251
Oct. 21-25, 2020504370
Aug. 3-8, 2021504370
Oct. 26-31, 2021454681
Feb. 22-27, 2022504181

Poll organizers also asked residents of how they thought Joe Biden was performing in office. These answers were recorded ahead his first State of the Union address.

Around 43% of respondents approved of Joe Biden, which is unchanged from the last poll in October, and 52% did not approve, which is down one point. Around 3% said they did not know and 2% refused to answer.

Poll datesApproveDisapproveDon’t knowRefused
Jan. 16-20, 20195231161
April 3-7, 20195038111
Aug. 25-29, 2019523881
Nov. 13-17, 20194839130
Feb. 19-23, 20204640131
May 3-7, 20204640131
Oct. 21-25, 20203640131
Aug. 3-8, 20213948131
Oct. 26-31, 20213848141
Feb. 22-27, 20223746162

The poll interviewed 802 registered voters in Wisconsin from Feb. 22-27. The margin of error is +/- 3.8%.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

