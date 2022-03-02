Advertisement

Fitchburg officer taken to hospital after being injured during arrest

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after being injured while taking a suspect into custody, the police department reported.

The officer, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries in a struggle with the suspect and has since been discharged, according to an FPD statement.

The FPD statement indicated multiple officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to a disturbance call in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane. After they got there, the officers identified a suspect they linked to the incident.

The suspect refused to cooperate when police tried to detain him and the officer was injured in the ensuing struggle, FPD stated. The man was eventually arrested and taken to the Dane Co. jail.

According to police, he was book on counts of resisting and obstructing officers causing a soft tissue injury, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and other counts.

