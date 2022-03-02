Mild Temperatures with a Few Sprinkles/Flurries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild air will hang around the region for another day before colder air returns overnight and into Thursday. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 40s. Average highs for this time of year are in the middle 30s. A cold front will move through southern Wisconsin this evening and shift wind to northerly. By Thursday, highs will only reach the lower 30s. More clouds are expected by Thursday and Friday.

Lots of clouds will be around over the next several days. It will turn cooler tomorrow but very mild conditions are expected Saturday. (wmtv)

A stronger area of low pressure is scheduled to arrive Friday night into Saturday. It will bring the likelihood of rain mainly for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible Saturday night. Very mild temperatures will fill in out ahead of this system and highs are expected to reach the middle 50s by Saturday. Sunday’s highs will return to the lower 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries/sprinkles. High: 45. Wind: Becoming N 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 18. Wind: N 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39.

