Name released of man killed in Madison tree-trimming operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the Janesville man Wednesday who was killed while tree trimming.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reports Dustin Gurney was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday. Its preliminary investigation indicates Gurney died as a result of the injuries he received from the workplace incident. There is additional testing being conducted, officials added.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate this death.

Gurney, 38, was electrocuted around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of W. Broadway St. and Hoboken Rd, according to a Madison Police Dept. incident report.

A company was trimming trees in the area when a branch got stuck on a power line, officers explained. An employee pulled the branch and it snapped a wire.

MPD continued, saying the wire hit a company vehicle that Gurney had been leaning against at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

