No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

It marks the teams first conference title since 2015
Badger men's basketball faces off against Purdue.
Badger men's basketball faces off against Purdue.(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench.

A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

