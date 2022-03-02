Advertisement

Parole possible in 31 years for man guilty in fatal shooting

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — One of two men convicted in a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac County has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 31 years.

Twenty-six-year-old Devon Neuman was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 shooting death of Logan Foster. Neuman was convicted by a jury in July of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

A judge can consider a parole eligibility date. Officials say Neuman and Jesse Schultz tried to rob the victim outside the Press Box Tavern in Fond du Lac before he was killed.

Schultz was earlier sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in the slaying.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to...
Here’s how to donate credibly to Ukraine relief organizations

Latest News

(FILE)
EA Sports kicks Russian teams out of FIFA 22 video game
Six displaced in Beloit apartment fire
Best of Class Muenster Cheese Curds from the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.
Brodhead cheese curds win at cheese world championships
(FILE)
Fitchburg officer taken to hospital after being injured during arrest