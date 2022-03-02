Advertisement

Six displaced in Beloit apartment fire

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a Beloit apartment complex drove six people from their homes Wednesday morning, the fire department reports.

According to the Beloit Fire Department, firefighters were called to the five-unit building, in the 1200 block of Sixth Street, shortly before 7 a.m. When they arrived, crews reported seeing smoke coming from one of the apartments and they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

No injuries were reported, and American Red Cross has stepped into help those who were displaced.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire at the time of the report. It remains under investigation by the City of Beloit Fire Department and Police Department.

