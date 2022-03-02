Third day of threats at Madison Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police confirmed a threat was made against a Madison high school for the third day in a row Wednesday after previous ones were determined to be unsubstantiated.

An officer with the Madison Police Department reports the call of a threat came in around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday against Madison Memorial High School. The officer did not have details on the nature of the threat.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds stated someone made three separate calls Wednesday with threats to the school. MPD officers spoke with the caller and determined that they were not credible and were not a threat to the school.

A heightened police presence at the school, which was put in place Wednesday following earlier unsubstantiated threats made, will continue through the rest of the week. MPD is working to investigate the threats and identify those responsible for making them.

In addition to a threat made Wednesday, LeMonds stated two small fires were set in bathrooms at the high school during the end of fifth period.

Staff quickly extinguished the fire, though LeMonds said some students near the bathrooms may have seen the remnants of smoke afterwards.

Staff also were able to identify the student who allegedly started the fires and will determine what consequences they face through the district’s behavior education plan.

Police did not say if the fires were connected to the threat.

Wednesday’s calls were included in several unsubstantiated threats made against the school this week.

On Tuesday, two threats in one day resulted in both a lockout and a hold at Madison Memorial. Police stated they were investigating a bomb threat at the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday after administrators received a call that a man was in the parking lot with explosives. A K-9 unit swept the area and did not find anything suspicious. Officers also investigated a false report of a weapon inside a backpack around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The claim was found to not be credible.

Memorial High and Jefferson Middle School were given the all clear on Monday afternoon after a “detailed bomb threat” forced them to evacuate. Officers said nothing suspicious was found at the two schools.

LeMonds said Wednesday that while the district encourages students to report credible threats, these not credible ones put a strain on resources and impact students and staff.

”We hope in working with the City of Madison Police Department we’re able to identify who it is and put a stop to it,” LeMonds said. “That’s really what we’re after.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.