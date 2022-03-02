Three southern Wisconsin cities named finalists in community renovation contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials recognized three communities in southern Wisconsin that are finalists to receive funding to turn underused spaces into community gathering places.

Through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s inaugural Place-Makeover Contest, Lake Mills, Prairie du Chien and Racine are finalists to receive up to $5,000 and technical assistance to make their renovations a reality.

WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes explained that the funds will be used to transform places to promote downtown areas.

“This is a chance for Wisconsin’s Main Street communities to take an area of downtown that is unattractive and not used well, and turn it into something that will help draw residents and visitors downtown,” Hughes said. ”The improvements being made don’t require huge investments. But those dollars and the changes made can pay off for our communities.”

Lake Mills’ North Main Alley is privately owned and is not currently used for anything. The WEDC explained that with construction, it could be used to attach a parking lot with Main Street and create a connection for pedestrians.

The Farmers’ Market Parking Lot in Prairie du Chien is in a prominent location, but changes in businesses have reduced the demand for parking. Adding color, plants or other amenities were discussed by the WEDC to create a more welcoming space for guests attending events downtown and the farmers’ market.

WEDC’s final potential awardee is the Crosswalk Park in Racine, which provides a pedestrian connection between Main Street and a public parking ramp. The agency explained that many people don’t know it exists, but its size could make it an actual gathering place downtown.

The WEDC will announce the winner of the contest in mid-March.

