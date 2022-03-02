Why Superior? Previewing the President’s visit to the Twin Ports Wednesday

SUPERIOR, WI -- On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will visit the Twin Ports for the first time in his presidency.

The visit will come less than 24 hours after his first State of the Union address.

According to Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, it’s common for the President to highlight some of the strengths presented in their State of the Union address after the speech.

“It’s a tradition that following the State of the Union address, the President sets off and travels to underscore some of the points he makes in the State of the Union address,” said Baldwin.

White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said Superior is the perfect location for such a trip.

“He wanted to spend his first day on the road talking his domestic agenda and infrastructure in Wisconsin and Duluth,” said Landrieu. “He couldn’t think of a better place to do it than at the foot of the Blatnik Bridge.”

Landrieu said the Twin Ports offer a unique combination of locations, allowing the President to highlight issues like environmental remediation, bridge and road infrastructure, and port infrastructure.

“This particular location, with the dual ports, with the Great Lakes, with the bridge, is really a symbol of all of those different and important ideas that the President thinks we need not only to unite America, but to create a new strong economy where everybody wins,” he said.

Wisconsin lawmakers from across the political spectrum are excited to see Biden visit Superior.

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany voted against the infrastructure bill but is interested in seeing what the President highlights in Wednesday’s visit.

“I’m looking forward to the President coming to Superior. Anytime a President comes to the home district, we always welcome them. What I’m anxious to hear though is what he’s going to talk about,” said Tiffany.

