Wisconsin leaders praise, criticize Biden’s first State of the Union address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin leaders praised President Joe Biden for his achievements over the past year as he told Americans that the State of the Union is stronger now than it was a year ago, while others said he has pushed the nation in the wrong direction.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson completely denounced Biden’s speech, saying America is “even further divided” now than ever due to the president’s actions on COVID-19 mandates, foreign policy and the southern border.

“The fact that President Biden seems oblivious to the harm his administration and policies have caused to Americans ensures that he will not change course and his failures will continue,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, the State of the Union is not good, and it will not improve with President Biden and Democrats in total control of the federal government.”

Democratic U.S. Representative Mark Pocan supported Biden’s sentiment that the state of the union is strong because of the American people.

“Since taking office, President Joe Biden has made significant strides to create jobs, vaccinate the world, invest in infrastructure, open schools, lower unemployment, address the climate crisis, and more,” Pocan said. “By leading with compassion, integrity, and strength, the Biden Administration is building a better America and getting our country back on track.”

Pocan added that he would be joining President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday on Air Force One as they traveled to Wisconsin together. President Biden plans to promote the trillion-dollar infrastructure deal he signed into law in November. According to a White House press statement, the couple will head to Superior, Wisconsin.

We are stronger today than we were a year ago.



And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.



The State of the Union is strong — because you, the American people, are strong. #SOTU22 pic.twitter.com/JXNkitMusB — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 2, 2022

Republican Representative Bryan Steil countered Biden’s claim of a strong union, saying the president failed to offer solutions to problems Americans are facing.

“Runaway government spending is driving inflation. An open border is bringing deadly drugs like illicit fentanyl to our communities. Misguided energy policies have increased gas prices and made us more dependent on foreign oil. We need to change course and get our lives back to normal,” Steil said.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) agreed with Steil, claiming Americans are experiencing a different reality than the one Biden described.

“In the President’s first year, inflation has hit a 40-year high, more illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border than ever before, violent crime surged across the country, and you can literally count the number of foreign policy disasters by the number of embassies the U.S. evacuated,” Gallagher. “Unfortunately, tonight the President doubled down on the same radical policies that created these crises and left Americans worse off. This is the literal definition of insanity.”

My response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/bVJpJh4Obk — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) March 2, 2022

Ahead of President Biden’s speech, Madison College political science instructor Maurice Sheppard stated the president would highlight his success in order to boost poll numbers ahead of the midterm elections later this year.

“Traditionally, the data show that after a State of the Union, a president will get sort of a short-term bump, a positive bump in terms of polling numbers,” Sheppard said. “What happens though is, what the president and his administration will do, immediately following that.”

Wisconsin leaders praised and criticized President Joe Biden for his achievements over the past year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.