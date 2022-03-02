Advertisement

Wisconsin men’s basketball faces off against Purdue

The Badger men's basketball team is hoping to secure a piece of the Big 10 Championship title tonight.
By Leah Doherty and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers are ready to battle it out against No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.

A win Tuesday night guarantees the Badgers at least a share of the Big Ten title.

Coach Greg Gard said ahead of the game that a big piece of the puzzle has always been the connectiveness of the team, which started back in the summer.

“They have trust in each other they know each other, beyond the basketball court, when you see one, they travel in packs,” Gard said.

If Wisconsin beats both Purdue on Tuesday and Nebraska on Sunday, the Badgers will win the Big Ten title outright and not share it for the first time since 2015.

