Advertisement

Woodman’s drops Russian vodkas

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local grocery chain is pulling Russian vodka from its shelves.

Woodman’s Food Market posted Wednesday that it will not carry brands from that country, indicating that the move comes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The brief two sentence post declares customers will not find Russian vodka in any of its 19 stores and adds the hashtag, #WeStandWithUkraine.

Woodman’s is not the first liquor retailer to drop Russian vodkas in response to the invasion. One of the first people to do so was Bob Quay, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Quay said when he awoke to news that Russia had crossed the Ukrainian border he wondered what he could do and thought, “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

So, he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.’’

Quay announced the move on Facebook, and “it blew up. We’ve got people coming in who’ve never been in the bar before.’’

Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health Services announced a...
New PFAS fish consumption advisory issued for Black Earth Creek
Wisconsin governor’s executive residence will be lit to show solidarity to Ukraine
Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor’s redistricting maps
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health nonprofit works to make more affordable insulin