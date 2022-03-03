Advertisement

Bloom Bake Shop shows support for Ukraine through pastry movement

baking
baking(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison bakery is showing its support for the people of Ukraine by selling pastries starting this Friday and donating a portion of the proceeds to relief efforts.

Bloom Bake Shop explained on Facebook that it is taking part in worldwide movement of bakeries making hamantaschen, a triangular filled-pocket pastry traditionally made on the Jewish holiday of Purim. Bakers from as far as Germany, Poland and France are participating in the effort.

The shop will sell raspberry and apricot hamantaschen daily starting Friday through March 17.

The pastries are being made for a good cause too, with 70% of the proceeds going to support Polish Humanitarian Action. The organization will provide food and other forms of aid to those who have had to leave their home.

Bloom Bake Shop said customers will not be able to find the pastry on its website to order, but it will be available inside the bakery daily.

I realize I am one small human. I understand we are a tiny bakery far away from the conflict. But, each day that goes...

Posted by Bloom Bake Shop on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

