Cooler Temperatures Today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY - Severe thunderstorms possible
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler air is filling in across the region behind a cold front which moved through late yesterday. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 30s. Average highs for this time of year are in the middle to upper 30s. With high pressure drifting through today, there will be a mix of clouds and sun with fairly light wind.

Cooler temperatures are expected today but much milder air moves in by the weekend.
By tomorrow a warm front will develop to the south of here. It will begin to move northward and milder temperatures will fill back in. That warm front will pass through southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Behind it, high temperatures will soar into the lower 60s. This increase in temperature coupled with approaching low pressure will lead to increased instability in the atmosphere. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe with gusty wind and large hail. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to this threat.

Today: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 33. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 62.

