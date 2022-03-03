Dry For Now

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED SATURDAY

High pressure is in control to wrap up the week. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dipping into the lower 20s. A break in the clouds Friday along with southerly winds will boost temperatures into the 40s. Clouds will return Friday night ahead of our next weathermaker. Lows will be around freezing early, climbing after midnight.

Saturday features a warm front in the morning with scattered showers. Highs will jump to around 60 during the afternoon. A cold front moves through Saturday evening with a chance of storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. These will push out Saturday night.

Next week will feature more seasonable March weather with highs on either side of 40 and overnight lows into the 20s. There is a chance of light snow on Monday.

