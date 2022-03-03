False active shooter report at Madison’s Leopold Elementary

(ed. Note: NBC15 News coverage of the multiple unsubstantiated threats began with an evacuation of two schools, Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School. Our team has stayed on the story with updates from the Madison Police Dept. and its investigation into the unfounded claims as well as steps taken by the Madison Metropolitan School District. Our reporting of new developments have been made based on editorial decisions surrounding each instance.)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active school shooting report at a Madison elementary school on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be false and now investigators are trying to determine who made the false claim.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were quickly able to determine the active shooter report at Leopold Elementary School, at 2600 block Post Rd., was not true after receiving it around 3 p.m. By the time the report came in, the police department noted, all students had been dismissed for the day.

The investigation into the incident, which is being done with the help of school staff, remains ongoing, MPD states.

Investigators did note that they do not believe that this phony report is connected with the series of threats that have plagued Memorial High School this week. Madison police indicated Thursday morning that it will step up patrols on Thursday and Friday as a result of those reports.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.