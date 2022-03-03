Fourth day of threats at Madison Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

For the fourth day in a row, the Madison Police Dept. responded to threat against Memorial High School.

Shortly before noon, officers were called to the school, at 201 S Gammon Rd., after receiving a report of the threat. NBC15 News’ Marcus Aarsvold spoke to MPD Chief Shon Barnes immediately after the threat came and he indicated that it was similar to the one on Monday that caused an evacuation at the high school and nearby Jefferson Middle School.

Before class Thursday, MPD announced it would have an extra patrol at Memorial High School for the rest of the week in light of the continuing threats at the school. In his interview, Barnes said that an officer was already at the school when the new threat came in.

Another threat at Madison Memorial High School.



I was on a Zoom interview with @madisonpolice Chief Barnes when it happened. He said today’s threat is the “same language” as the previous bomb threat Monday and that officers were already at the school when the new threat came in. pic.twitter.com/TiTWriT6tK — Marcus Aarsvold (@m_aarsvold) March 3, 2022

Monday’s bomb threat was described as “detailed,” by Madison Metropolitan School District at the time. Following a search of the buildings by officers and K-9 units, police gave the all-clear allowing students to return to class.

On Wednesday, MPD reported learning of that threat around 10:15 a.m., but it did not release any details about its nature. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told NBC15 News that someone made three separate calls to the school and that after police reached out to the caller they determined the statements were not credible. Additionally, on Wednesday, school officials had to contain two small fires that were set in the school’s bathroom

Two threats on Tuesday resulted in both a lockout and a hold at Madison Memorial. Police stated they were investigating a bomb threat at the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday after administrators received a call that a man was in the parking lot with explosives. A K-9 unit swept the area and did not find anything suspicious. Officers also investigated a false report of a weapon inside a backpack around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The claim was found to not be credible.

Elementary School Threat

Also, on Wednesday, the Madison Police Dept. was called to Leopold Elementary School when someone falsely reported an active shooter at the school. Investigators are still trying to determine who made that call.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were quickly able to determine the active shooter report at Leopold Elementary School, at 2600 block Post Rd., was not true after receiving it around 3 p.m. By the time the report came in, the police department noted, all students had been dismissed for the day.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

