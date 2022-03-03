Advertisement

Holiday’s basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo battle for the ball during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119.

The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s five-game winning streak. Miami lost despite shooting 21 of 44 from 3-point range.

Tyler Herro led the way by scoring 30 points and shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

