At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in Florida. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Volusia County, Fla. (WESH) - At least three people are dead following multiple crashes on I-95 in Florida Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says there were four separate accidents on the interstate in Volusia County, Fla., around mile marker 244.

At least 15 vehicles, including some tractor trailers, were involved.

A child was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

At least three people are dead following a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Volusia County, Florida, Thursday morning. (Credit: WESH, FDOT via CNN Newsource)

