Advertisement

Madison PD arrest 2 men in separate cases of alleged child pornography possession

(WDAM 7)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested Wednesday morning on separate cases for alleged possession of child pornography, Madison Police Department reported.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit responded at 8 a.m. to serve a search warrant to a home on the 10 block of Rustic Parkway.

MPD stated that a 50-year-old man has been the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, MPD’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, SWAT and Central Police Community Team and SVU all served the search warrant.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on charges of child pornography possession.

A second search was conducted on the 10 block of Star Fire Court around the same time, with the same agencies on scene.

A 38-year-old man, who police stated has also been the subject on an ongoing investigation, was booked at the Dane Co. Jail on charges of alleged possession of child pornography.

MPD did not say if these two cases were related.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Madison Memorial High School
Fourth day of threats at Madison Memorial High School
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Argument heard before shots fired on Madison’s west side
False active shooter report at Madison’s Leopold Elementary
James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
Madison police step up patrols at Memorial High after week filled with threats