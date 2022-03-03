Madison PD arrest 2 men in separate cases of alleged child pornography possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested Wednesday morning on separate cases for alleged possession of child pornography, Madison Police Department reported.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit responded at 8 a.m. to serve a search warrant to a home on the 10 block of Rustic Parkway.

MPD stated that a 50-year-old man has been the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, MPD’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, SWAT and Central Police Community Team and SVU all served the search warrant.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on charges of child pornography possession.

A second search was conducted on the 10 block of Star Fire Court around the same time, with the same agencies on scene.

A 38-year-old man, who police stated has also been the subject on an ongoing investigation, was booked at the Dane Co. Jail on charges of alleged possession of child pornography.

MPD did not say if these two cases were related.

