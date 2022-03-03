Madison police step up patrols at Memorial High after week filled with threats

(ed. Note: NBC15 News coverage of the multiple unsubstantiated threats began with an evacuation of two schools, Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School. Our team has stayed on the story with updates from the Madison Police Dept. and its investigation into the unfounded claims as well as steps taken by the Madison Metropolitan School District. Our reporting of new developments have been made based on editorial decisions surrounding each instance.)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department will send an additional patrol to Madison Memorial High School on Thursday and Friday after four threats have been reported there over the first three days of the week.

The police department stated the extra police presence comes after Wednesday’s threat, which investigators later determined not to be credible. In its statement, MPD indicated it is also working in conjunction with administrators on safety at the high school.

“Madison police take all threats seriously and are actively investigating these incidents. Multiple detectives have been assigned to this investigation,” its statement said.

Investigators are still working to determine the source of the recent threats.

MPD reported learning of the most recent threat around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday but did not release any details about its nature. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told NBC15 News that someone made three separate calls to the school and that after police reached out to the caller they determined the statements were not credible. Additionally, on Wednesday, school officials had to contain two small fires that were set in the school’s bathroom

He added at the time that the district had requested the heightened police presence at the high school.

“We have requested an increase in police presence around those schools tomorrow because we understand how threats like this can cause a lot of anxiety with our families and our students,” LeMonds said. “And so we are doing everything we can to ensure that they feel safe and comfortable while learning.”

LeMonds statement that the district had requested extra patrols for multiple schools appears to indicate that the Memorial High and nearby Jefferson Middle School were given the all clear on Monday afternoon after a “detailed bomb threat” forced them to evacuate. Officers said nothing suspicious was found at the two schools.

On Tuesday, two threats in one day resulted in both a lockout and a hold at Madison Memorial. Police stated they were investigating a bomb threat at the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday after administrators received a call that a man was in the parking lot with explosives. A K-9 unit swept the area and did not find anything suspicious. Officers also investigated a false report of a weapon inside a backpack around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The claim was found to not be credible.

LeMonds continued Wednesday that while the district encourages students to report credible threats, these not credible ones put a strain on resources and impact students and staff.

“We hope in working with the City of Madison Police Department we’re able to identify who it is and put a stop to it,” LeMonds said. “That’s really what we’re after.”

