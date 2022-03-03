Advertisement

Madison school leaders call for state investment in education through surplus

MMSD called on state leaders to invest a portion of the state's budget surplus into K-12 education.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District leaders and members of the area business community called on state leaders Wednesday to invest a portion of the state’s $5.5 billion surplus into K-12 education.

MMSD is asking state leaders to use a portion of the funds for an inflationary adjustment of $343 per student and a 50% reimbursement rate to support students with disabilities. MMSD Superintendent Jenkins said the cost is a small price to pay to benefit the education system.

“What better way to take the lead, globally, and show everyone that the state of Wisconsin is serious about our education system?” asked Jenkins “We could easily give 343 dollars back to our school systems.”

A letter outlining this proposal will be sent to state government officials, which MMSD noted is signed by over 200 businesses, organizations and school districts. This includes the Milwaukee Bucks, the Milwaukee Brewers and One City Schools.

