Madison’s ‘Soap Opera’ celebrates 50 years in business

By Erin Sullivan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison small business is celebrating 50 years in the community. The Soap Opera first opened back in 1972 offering a wide selection of bath and grooming products.

To celebrate this milestone the store is throwing a birthday bash on Thursday, where customers can enjoy discounts, giveaways, refreshments, and treats.

Store owner Stacey Scannell said the shop used to be located on Lake Street before relocating to its current storefront on State Street.

“A lot of people remember us as just this little hallway shop, that’s how big we were. We had some lotions, oils, hairbrushes. Very small,” said Scannell.

She attributes the growth over the last several years to the support of the community and a loyal customer base. This was especially evident for her during the pandemic.

“The love and support that we felt for the last 50 years, but especially during the hard times, how the community comes and says how can we support you.”

Something unique about the shop that not everyone realizes, Scannell said, is that customers can create their own perfume as a personalized gift to themselves or a loved one.

She also added that seeing the positivity their products provide to her customers is a daily reward for her.

“It’s a lot more than selling soap. People come in when they’re having a bad day to put them in a good mood.”

