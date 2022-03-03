Advertisement

Silver Alert continues for Richland Co. man; picture of car released

Francis Johnston hasn’t been seen since last Monday
Richland County man missing
Richland County man missing(Richland Police Department)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help with a missing person search.

60-year-old Francis Johnston of the Boaz area has been missing since Feb. 28. He went to an appointment in Viroqua and never returned, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Johnston was possibly spotted around his home later that day but has not been heard from. He drives a beige 1992 Cadillac Brougham.

Beige 1992 Cadillac Brougham.
Beige 1992 Cadillac Brougham.(Richland Co. Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information to call 608-647-2106.

