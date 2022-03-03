Silver Alert continues for Richland Co. man; picture of car released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help with a missing person search.

60-year-old Francis Johnston of the Boaz area has been missing since Feb. 28. He went to an appointment in Viroqua and never returned, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Johnston was possibly spotted around his home later that day but has not been heard from. He drives a beige 1992 Cadillac Brougham.

Beige 1992 Cadillac Brougham. (Richland Co. Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information to call 608-647-2106.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.