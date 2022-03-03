MPD: Argument heard before shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s patio door was shattered by a bullet early Thursday morning after police report shots fired on Madison’s west side.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department states officers arrived around 2 a.m. to the 7900 block of Tree Lane and Oakbridge Court after multiple callers reported hearing 10-15 shots go off.

A witness told officers that before he heard gunfire, a man and woman were arguing. No one who called 911 actually saw the shots fired, though police stated they all heard them.

Police found 13 shell casings and three unspent rounds in the street.

There are no known injuries from the shots fired incident, police add.

