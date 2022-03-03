Advertisement

New PFAS fish consumption advisory issued for Black Earth Creek

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health Services announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory Thursday.

The advisory is for Black Earth Creek to the junction of Blue Mound Creek in Dane County following results of fish sampling conducted in 2020.

Elevated levels of PFOS, a type of PFAS, were found in brown trout sampled from Black Earth Creek near Cross Plains.

As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend consuming one meal per week for brown trout harvested from Black Earth Creek.

Health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed. These can include cholesterol levels, decreased immune response and decreased fertility in women, among other health effects.

Following fish consumption advisories will help protect you from consuming excess PFOS.

A complete list of up-to-date consumption advisories can be found in the DNR’s Choose Wisely booklet.

Additional information on fish consumption advice and information on PFAS can be found on the DNR’s website.

