Advertisement

Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice in $1.6 billion deal

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Pentair, a leading water treatment company, plans to acquire a Wisconsin manufacturer of commercial ice machines for $1.6 billion.

Pentair, headquartered in London and managed out of Golden Valley, Minnesota, has a definitive agreement to buy Manitowoc Ice, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Pentair’s chief executive John Stauch says the acquisition is expected to be a game changer for its commercial water solutions platform.

Manitowoc Ice is a subsidiary of Wellbit Inc., a Florida-based maker of commercial food-service equipment.

With plants in Wisconsin, Mexico and China, Manitowoc Ice employs 800 people and manufactures about 200 models of commercial ice-making machines used in a variety of food service and industrial settings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Madison Memorial High School
Fourth day of threats at Madison Memorial High School
State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Former Assembly Democratic leader won’t seek reelection
Madison PD arrest 2 men in separate cases of alleged child pornography possession
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Argument heard before shots fired on Madison’s west side