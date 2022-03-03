Advertisement

Red Caboose Childcare Center celebrates 50th anniversary, new facility

On their 50-year anniversary, Red Caboose Childcare Center is commemorating their future new and improved facility.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On their 50-year anniversary, Red Caboose Childcare Center, Madison’s first accredited childcare center, is commemorating their future new and improved facility.

The new building, which will be located on Winnebago Street, will allow the center to serve three times more children. Executive Director Jason Anderson said this addition is crucial amid the current childcare shortage.

“We have a large waiting list here,” Anderson said. “We’re going to be able, over the course of the next five years, to triple our capacity and so we’ll be able to get many of those families who have been on the waiting list and waiting for this new facility to open up.”

Anderson said the center will be located on the first floor of the four-story building. Affordable housing funded by Movin’ Out Inc. will take up the additional floors.

Though Red Caboose received an anonymous $50,000 in celebration of their 50 years in service, the center is still raising money for the $7 million project.

The new building is expected to be up and running in about a year.

James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
