Shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Police Department responded to shots fired on the west side of Madison early Thursday morning.

At 2 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing about 10-15 gun shots near Oakbridge Court Apartments. One witness allegedly heard a man and woman arguing before the gunfire, according to the incident report.

Officers found 13 casings and three unspent rounds in the street.

No one was injured, although one patio door was shattered.

Investigations are ongoing.

