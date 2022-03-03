Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man missing from Walworth Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 70-year-old man missing from Walworth County.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network stated Raymond Demara dropped off his daughter around 10 a.m. at a Pick ‘n Save in Mukwonago. He was supposed to return to his home, near East Troy, but never returned.

The man used a debit card around 10:30 a.m. at a Mobil Station in Elkhorn and was in 4:30 p.m. in Waukesha, authorities note.

Demara is described as standing 5′8″, weighing 165 pounds and having brown eyes and short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Carhart sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and Green Bay Packers Crocs.

He was driving a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin license plate number ALP5085.

Anyone who has seen him should contact the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-741-4400.

