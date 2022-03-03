Advertisement

Small Sun Prairie businesses join the Vintage Shop Hop event

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five small shops in Sun Prairie will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind merchandise on Friday and Saturday at the 9th annual Vintage Shop Hop event.

Over 400 antique malls, boutiques, restaurants, and other small shops in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois will be participating by offering customers exclusive deals, giveaways, raffles, and live music.

The five Sun Prairie locations that will be participating this year are as follows:

  • Budding Butterfly, 101 E. Main Street
  • Faded Roots Boutique, 375 E Main Street
  • Carpe Diem Boutique, 243 E. Main Street
  • Nest Interior Design, 223 E. Main Street
  • The Wire Basket, 243 E. Main Street

Shoppers will have access to an interactive google map via mobile devices that will show all participating locations with detailed information. To find out how to access that map and for more information, interested parties can visit the event’s blog page here. or their Facebook page.

