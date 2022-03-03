Small Sun Prairie businesses join the Vintage Shop Hop event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five small shops in Sun Prairie will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind merchandise on Friday and Saturday at the 9th annual Vintage Shop Hop event.

Over 400 antique malls, boutiques, restaurants, and other small shops in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois will be participating by offering customers exclusive deals, giveaways, raffles, and live music.

The five Sun Prairie locations that will be participating this year are as follows:

Budding Butterfly, 101 E. Main Street

Faded Roots Boutique, 375 E Main Street

Carpe Diem Boutique, 243 E. Main Street

Nest Interior Design, 223 E. Main Street

The Wire Basket, 243 E. Main Street

Shoppers will have access to an interactive google map via mobile devices that will show all participating locations with detailed information. To find out how to access that map and for more information, interested parties can visit the event’s blog page here. or their Facebook page.

