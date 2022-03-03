Advertisement

SSM Health, Janesville Jets promote child literacy in Rock Co.

Eric Thornton, president of the St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, accompanied several Jets ice hockey players to Jefferson Elementary School(SSM Health)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Jets partnered with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday to promote child literacy for National Read Across America Day.

Eric Thornton, president of the St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, accompanied several Jets ice hockey players to Jefferson Elementary School on Wednesday. There, they read to students who are a part of the Janesville Jets Reading Club.

“I really enjoyed returning to my former elementary school to read with the students and show just how wonderful enjoying books can be,” said Thornton. “Reading is a gateway to all sorts of adventure and facilitates lifelong learning.”

The club’s students will receive a four-pack of tickets for the SSM Health Jets Reading Club Night on March 19 once they achieve their reading goals.

Students who attend will receive a paper bookmark with seeds which can then be planted at home where flowers will grow.

