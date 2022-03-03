SSM Health nonprofit works to make more affordable insulin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to make medication more affordable, created by SSM Health and other health systems, is working to provide insulin for those with diabetes at lower prices.

The health system explained Civica plans to manufacture and distribute insulin to people at lower prices than what’s on the market. Once approved, the goal is that people will not have to choose between necessary medicines and living expenses.

Martin VanTrieste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civica Rx, stated that 8 million Americans rely on insulin to live, but many cannot afford to take the amount they need due to its cost.

“We know that to really solve for the insulin cost and access challenges so many Americans face, we need a process – from manufacturing to setting a transparent price – that ultimately lowers the cost of the drug for those living with diabetes,” VanTrieste. “In that spirit, we will ensure patients know where Civica’s low-cost insulin is available.”

Civica will make three insulins- glargine, lispro and aspart- which will be available in vials and prefilled pens. It plans to make the cost no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, once approved.

It added that distribution is expected in 2024.

