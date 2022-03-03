Advertisement

Suring superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

People filled the bleachers at a school board meeting in Suring on March 2, 2022
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring School Board decided Wednesday night to put the district superintendent on paid administrative leave after she was charged this week with six felony counts of false imprisonment.

People started showing up half an hour before the school board meeting started, making sure to pack every seat inside the Suring High School gym.

The 5 P.M. meeting allowed time for public comments, but the school board agenda stated they’re urging the public not to discuss issues with Superintendent Kelly Casper. The school board president made several comments asking parents to be respectful in their speeches.

That didn’t stop some passionate speeches and outcries from people sitting in the bleachers saying Casper needs to go. Some speakers called for everyone on the school board to resign. Casper did not attend the meeting.

“We will fight for every single kid who had to go through this, because it’s wrong,” Tabitha School, a parent in the Suring district, said. “Every single thing that she did was wrong.”

“The problem that we have tonight is one part of this school, and it’s the part that took the dignity away from our kids,” Nicole Largo, another district parent, said.

Board members discussed the superintendent’s job status in a closed session after hearing public input and said the decision to put her on administrative leave was unanimous, effective the following day, March 3.

Kelly Casper faces six counts of false imprisonment after investigators say she searched high school girls for vape devices last month, forcing them to strip down to their underwear, without an opportunity to leave or call their parents first.

Parents we spoke with celebrated the Oconto County district attorney’s decision this week to charge Casper. He initially declined to do so.

Investigators say on January 18, Casper and the school nurse searched six girls between the ages of 14 and 17 inside a bathroom off the nurse’s office. Investigators say Casper asked them to strip down to their underwear. Casper told authorities she was looking for vaping devices and vape cartridges.

Several students reported feeling uncomfortable, violated, and not having a choice to say no.

“I also speak for the board when I say this is easily the most difficult situation I’ve ever been involved with as a board member,” school board president Wayne Sleeter said.

The board said it will continue its investigation into Casper’s actions.

In the meantime, she’s due in court on the charges March 23.

